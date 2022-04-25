Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,967 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.91 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

