Keybank National Association OH Buys 35,751 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 716,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,751 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.69 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

