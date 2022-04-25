Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $35,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

