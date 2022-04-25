Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,783 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WST stock opened at $349.77 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.63 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

