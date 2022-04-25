Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 61,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 135,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,456,000 after purchasing an additional 229,499 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $75.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

