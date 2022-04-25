Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 28,481 Shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in RealNetworks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RealNetworks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 230,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 116,055 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RNWK stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.53. RealNetworks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

