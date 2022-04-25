Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $205,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 262,890 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after buying an additional 178,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.94. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.