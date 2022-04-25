iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $337.37 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $341.24 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.14.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

