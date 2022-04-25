ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $54.75 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40.

