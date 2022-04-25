iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Boosted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.04 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.76 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

