Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 701 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 147,314 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after acquiring an additional 132,892 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $123.04. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

