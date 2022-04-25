Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 114,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,341,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

