Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000.

PSI stock opened at $110.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

