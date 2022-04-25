Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,837,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.50 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

