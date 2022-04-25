Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,680,000 after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $95.91 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.