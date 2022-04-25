Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,412 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 33,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

