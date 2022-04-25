Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 801 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $103.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.27 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

