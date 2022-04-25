SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 196.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

CWB opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

