Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

