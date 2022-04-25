Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 39,506 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EPRF opened at $20.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

