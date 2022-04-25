Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 5,400 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

