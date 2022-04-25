Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 481,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.