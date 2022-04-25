Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

RFI opened at $15.88 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

