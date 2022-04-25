805 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $382.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.42.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

