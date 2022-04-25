3,314 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,320,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,298,000 after purchasing an additional 411,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $134.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.59.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

