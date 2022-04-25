Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna Bancshares

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

MRO opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

