Keybank National Association OH Sells 785 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $255.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.78. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

