Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue None Dividend of $0.24 on October 25th

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 206.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

VIV stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 169,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.