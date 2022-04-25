iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $60,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.
IEI opened at $119.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $132.23.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
