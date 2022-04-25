Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cummins were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $199.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average is $219.06. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

