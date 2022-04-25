American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $53,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.52.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

