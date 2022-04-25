Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $55,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

