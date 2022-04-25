Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $51,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $528,021,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,782,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,213,000 after purchasing an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $234.71 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

