Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,876 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.68 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.66.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.