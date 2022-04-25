Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,176 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $258.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average of $276.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

