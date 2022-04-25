MAX Exchange Token Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001015 BTC on exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $58,227.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.05 or 1.00159433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00055014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00249277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00157271 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00325908 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001323 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

