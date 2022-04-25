CryptEx One Day Trading Volume Tops $167.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00014569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market cap of $480,120.69 and approximately $167.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,831.05 or 1.00159433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00055014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001728 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

