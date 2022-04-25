SelfKey Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.68 Million (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $38.68 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org . SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for SelfKey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

