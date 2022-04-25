Keybank National Association OH Has $48.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $48,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMG shares. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,480.85 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,277.41 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,529.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,620.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

