KARMA Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $70.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004103 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045751 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

