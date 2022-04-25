Titan Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $191,887.46 and $3.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006919 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000681 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

