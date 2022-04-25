Keybank National Association OH Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,119 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hess were worth $43,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $106.45 on Monday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

