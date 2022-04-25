Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $102.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

