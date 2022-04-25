eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 64310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $222,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,647. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth about $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $14,397,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

