First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.