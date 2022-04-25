First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.
First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.