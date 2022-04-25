Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) PT Lowered to $18.50

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $18.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.49 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,697,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 375,182 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

