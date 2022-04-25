Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

TSM opened at $94.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

