Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 190.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $249.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day moving average is $314.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.52 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.