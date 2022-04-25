Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,204 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

NYSE BR opened at $148.30 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

