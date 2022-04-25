Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,543,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,469 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

